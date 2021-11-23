Bolton Wanderers’ Ali Crawford wants to stay at St Johnstone.

The midfielder hopes his loan deal is extended until the end of the season, as per a report by The Courier.

Crawford, 30, was loaned out to the Scottish Premiership outfit on a six-month deal in August.

He has since enjoyed his time with Callum Davidson’s side and wants to stick around for longer.

‘Hopefully’…

The Scotsman has said: “Hopefully we can get that (loan extension) sorted soon and I’ll be here until the end of the season at least.

“The last six months before the summer was probably the toughest time I’ve had in my career.

“I wasn’t playing much and, confidence wise, I wasn’t rock bottom but I was low. Come the summer I knew I wasn’t going to get much of a chance at Bolton. Thankfully the gaffer (Davidson) came in and gave me that chance.”

What now?

Crawford has fallen out-of-favour at Bolton under Ian Evatt and was also loaned out to Tranmere Rovers for the second-half of last season.

Extending his loan deal at St Johnstone this winter would suit both parties.

He is out of contract at the University of Bolton Stadium next summer and is due to become a free agent.

Career to date

Crawford started his career at Hamilton Academical before moving down to England in 2018 for a spell at Doncaster Rovers.

He impressed during his time at the Keepmoat Stadium and was snapped up by Bolton a year later.

However, his time in the North West hasn’t really worked out and he wants to stay away at St Johnstone now.