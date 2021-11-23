Mansfield Town will hold talks with John-Joe O’Toole about his future at the club, as per a report by the Chad.

Mansfield Town swooped to sign him on a free transfer last month.

O’Toole, 33, has slotted in nicely into the Stags’ side and has helped them go on a five game unbeaten streak.

He only signed a contract at Field Mill until January and they plan to address his situation.

Talks planned

Mansfield boss, Nigel Clough, has said:

“We will certainly sit down next month and have a chat with him about what he wants to do. He is only on a short term deal but I think he has slotted in very well and scored a couple of important goals for us.

“He looks comfortable back there. It’s certainly not a partnership we’d have envisaged at the start of the season! Obviously John-Joe wasn’t with us and we wanted Oli Hawkins up top.”

Patient

O’Toole was released by Burton Albion at the end of last season and spent a few months as a free agent.

He was patient as he searched for a new club before reuniting with his former Brewers’ manager Clough.

Experienced

The former Republic of Ireland youth international is vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 450 appearances in his career to date.

O’Toole has previously played for the likes of Watford, Sheffield United, Colchester United, Bristol Rovers, Southend United and Northampton Town.

What now?

Mansfield fans will no doubt want to see him sign a deal until the end of the season as he has been a hit over recent weeks.

It will all depend on whether he wants to stick around.

The Stags are in action this evening against away at Sutton United.