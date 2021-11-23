Swindon Town loanee Romoney Critchlow is back on the grass as he recovers from injury.

The defender is currently on loan with the League Two side from Championship outfit Huddersfield Town.

Critchlow, 22, has been out of action over recent weeks with an ankle injury.

He is making good progress now but the Robins won’t be rushing him back in.

‘Started some running’…

Their boss, Ben Garner, has said, as per their official club website:



“Rom has started some running, we’ll build that up this week and get him back in as soon as we can.

“I won’t put a timeframe on it – we’ll just work as hard as we can with him every single day and as soon as he’s back and available, he’ll come back into the squad.

“You can’t look too far ahead. We know we’ve got a run of games coming up, we know we’ve got to try and pick the right team for each of those games and we want to win each of those games.”

Story so far

Critchlow was given the green light to join Swindon on loan in August and has since been a regular for the Wiltshire club.

He has made 18 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Career to date

The Luton-born man started his career in non-league at Enfield Borough before linking up with Huddersfield in 2017.

He has played six times for the Terriers’ first-team since his move up north, as well as having other loan spells away at Bradford Park Avenue, Hartlepool United and Welling United to gain experience.