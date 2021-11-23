Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has revealed that he expects to see departures in the upcoming window, in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough recently replaced Neil Warnock with Chris Wilder and the new boss is already looking at remoulding and reshaping his squad.

He has already made his first signing as manager with free agent Neil Taylor joining on a short-term deal after his release from Aston Villa.

But he will be eyeing further deals in the January window and that could mean that there will be players on their way out.

“There’s a certain amount of work to be done in the January window,” said Wilder.

“We have targets, and there will be players possibly departing. I think players understand that happens when a new manager comes in playing a different style.

“We don’t have to make any kneejerk reactions because of the six weeks we’ve got,” he continued. “But we will be forming a view and I already have a view on certain things.

“I’ve looked back and seen a lot of the games, and already know a lot of the players because of the division that I’ve worked in.”

One player he may already have made his mind up on is striker Uche Ikpeazu. The 26-year-old only joined in the summer from Wycombe Wanderers but recent reports reveal that Middlesbrough are prepared to listen to offers in January.

Who else could be on their way out?

Elsewhere, if Wilder’s first game’s team selection is anything to go by, goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic could be another to depart.

Luke Daniels started between the sticks against Millwall with Joe Lumley providing back-up from the bench. There was no place in the squad for Stojanovic, who had previously expressed a desire to leave.

There also could be loan exits on the cards. Toyosi Olusanya, Connor Malley, and Jeremy Sivi have been part of the first-team squad recently and could be given the chance to play at senior level consistency out on short-term loans until the end of the season.

But as Wilder says, there is six weeks between now and the opening of the transfer window and so players will be looking to impress and retain their place if they can.