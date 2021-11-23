Nottingham Forest host Luton Town in the Championship this evening.

Nottingham Forest welcome Luton Town to the City Ground tonight. Steve Cooper’s side will be looking to go five games unbeaten in the Championship after their weekend draw away at Reading, with the Reds sitting in 13th-place of the table.

But the Hatters will be no pushovers – Nathan Jones’ side currently find themselves in 11th, after a 2-0 defeat at QPR last Friday.

Team news

Nottingham Forest’s injury list remains the same following the weekend. Rodrigo Ely (muscle), Loic Mbe Soh (thigh) and Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) remain the main absentees, though Osei-Tutu has returned to first-team training at Forest.

Mohamed Drager is not expected to feature for some more time yet as he bids to break into the Forest first-team, whilst Max Lowe is also expected to spend some time on the sidelines after being forced off during the draw at Reading.

Predicted XI

Samba (GK)

Bong

McKenna

Worrall

Spence

Colback

Yates

Johnson

Zinckernagel

Lolley

Grabban

Expect Cooper to name an unchanged side to face Luton Town should all of his players be fit enough to start again.

The only change would be at left-back with Lowe looking as though he’ll miss out – Gaetan Bong is the next option at left-back.

Cooper still has the likes of James Garner, Tobias Figueiredo and Lyle Taylor on the bench and so he has the options to rotate across the pitch, but he seems to have found his best starting XI and so expect him to name an unchanged side tonight.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.