Blackburn Rovers loanee Ian Poveda is set for an extended spell on the sidelines with injury.

The Leeds United man requires surgery on fracture and ligament damage to his left ankle.

Poveda, 21, now faces an uncertain future on loan at Ewood Park.

Blackburn are poised to hold talks with his parent club about what to do now in terms of the appropriate rehabilitation process, as per their official club website.

Read: Aberdeen make push to keep Blackburn Rovers target

‘Not good news’…

Tony Mowbray said: “The news isn’t particularly good, he’s broken his fibula and has some ligament damage.

“It’s a fracture and it’s not good news for him or us.

“We’ve been in touch with Leeds United and it looks as if he’ll have an operation to insert a plate. We’ll see what Leeds want to do because he’s their player, but he will be out for a significant period of time.

“We were looking forward to seeing the best of Ian and I feel he was acclimatising well. It’s a blow for us but an even bigger blow for him.”

Spell so far

Poveda joined Blackburn on loan in August and has since made eight appearances for the Championship side.

He was due to spend the season with the Lancashire outfit to get game time under his belt but his injury now casts doubt over that.

Read: Blackburn Rovers linked with Scottish defender

Career to date

The England youth international has previously spent time on the books at Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Brentford and Manchester City.

He signed for Leeds in 2020 and has since played 27 times in all competitions for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Poveda will hopefully come back stronger from surgery and make his return to the pitch as quickly and as safely as possible.