Hartlepool United will assess whether to play Gavan Holohan tonight.

Hartlepool United are back in action this evening and take on Swindon Town away.

Holohan, 29, has missed the last three games for the Pools with injury.

They will make a decision today as to whether to throw him back into the fold for their trip to Wiltshire.

‘In contention’….

Hartlepool’s caretaker boss, Antony Sweeney, has said, as per the Hartlepool Mail:

“He is in contention for Tuesday but we’ll see where we’re at with the other lads.”

Other team news

Jordan Cook is out with a groin injury and Millwall loanee Tyler Burey remains sidelined.

Jamie Sterry will miss the next three games through suspension.

Been missed

Holohan has been missed by the Pools in their last few games.

They have lost their last three matches in the league and will be eager to bounce back.

The Irishman has made the step up to League Two with ease after helping the North East club gain promotion from the National League last term.

He has been a key player since making the switch to Victoria Park in 2018, having previously played in Ireland for the likes of Drogheda United, Cork City, Galway United and Waterford.

Current situation

Hartlepool remain in the hunt for a new permanent boss and Sweeney has taken over since Dave Challinor’s exit.

They are currently 12th in the league table and are three points off the Play-Offs.