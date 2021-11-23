West Brom travel to Blackpool in the Championship this evening.

Valerien Ismael takes his West Brom side to Blackpool later today. It’s another difficult assignment for both side, but Ismael could really do with a win after seeing his side lose at Huddersfield Town over the weekend.

The Baggies are now eight points outside the top two, having won just one of their last four in the Championship.

Blackpool meanwhile sit in 10th-place and have lost just one of their last six in the league.

Team news

For West Brom, they’ll be without a number of first-team players tonight.

Kean Bryan (knee) and Dara O’Shea (ankle) remain long-term absentees for the Baggies, with Rayhaan Tulloch (groin) still sidelined.

Elsewhere, Kenneth Zohore has been ruled out for up to two months after suffering a muscle injury in training.

Predicted XI

Johnstone (GK)

Townsend

Clarke

Bartley

Kipre

Furlong

Mowatt

Molumby

Grant

Diangana

Robinson

Ismael has a few options to rotate tonight, and some potential decisions to make after his side’s weekend performance v Huddersfield Town.

In defence, the experience of Darnell Furlong could be preferred to Taylor Gardner-Hickman who started in west Yorkshire, whilst Jayson Molumby should start ahead of Jake Livermore who’s suspended.

Elsewhere, Matt Phillips didn’t have much to shout about up front and so Ismael could opt for Callum Robinson who should be fresh after being an unused substitute at Huddersfield.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.