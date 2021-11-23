Sheffield United host Reading in the Championship this evening.

Veljko Paunovic takes his Reading side to Bramall Lane tonight, to face a Sheffield United side who sit in 17th-place of the table after a run of one win in their last six.

The Royals find themselves in 20th after accepting a six-point deduction, and they’ve won just one of their last six too.

Team news

The main injury blow for Sheffield United is Robin Olsen. He missed the last outing v Coventry City after picking up a muscle injury whilst on international duty with Sweden this month.

Elsewhere, Oli McBurnie missed the draw v Coventry because had to self-isolate – it’s unclear whether he’s entered out of his isolation period, but it remains unlikely that he’ll be ready to feature tonight.

Sander Berge remains sidelines and so too does Rhys Norrington-Davies, but both are back in first-team training.

Adlene Guedioura remains out until New Year having undergone surgery, but Oliver Norwood is available for selection following a one-match suspension.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Stevens

Davies

Egan

Basham

Bogle

Hourihane

Fleck

Gibbs-White

Sharp

McGoldrick

Expect Slavisa Jokanovic to name a largely unchanged side from the one that held Coventry City over the weekend.

The Blades managed to take a point from a strong Championship competitor and Jokanovic will see this game against Reading as a huge opportunity to take all three points, but it won’t be an easy fixture.

Iliman Ndiaye started the last outing but Jokanovic may prefer toe experience of David McGoldrick who came off the bench v Coventry, or potentially Lys Mousset who was left out of the squad to face Coventry.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm.