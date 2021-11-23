Former Peterborough United, Hull City and Charlton Athletic man Marcus Maddison is eyeing a return to football.

The ex-attacking midfielder has signalled his desire to get back into the game on Instagram (see post below).

Maddison, 28, decided to end his professional football career earlier this year.

He has since been playing non-league for Spalding United but is keen to return once he is fit.

Last spell

Maddison was last on the books at Charlton Athletic but was released from his contract at the end of last season.

He spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan at Bolton Wanderers in League Two.

Career to date

The ex-England C international joined Peterborough from Gateshead in 2014 and went on to become a key player for the Posh.

He spent five-and-a-half years at London Road and scored 62 goals in 249 games in all competitions.

Hull City then handed him a move to the Championship in January 2020 but he couldn’t prevent the Tigers from relegation to League One.

Spells at Charlton and Bolton have since followed on before he decided to take a step back from football.

Thoughts?

It would be good to see Maddison back in the Football League.

There is no doubt he has quality and needs to find a home where he can play every week and show what he can do.

It will be interesting to see what lies in store for him now.