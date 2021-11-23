Rotherham United have targets in mind if they lose any players in January.

Rotherham United don’t currently intend to make any signings this winter.

However, the Millers will delve into the market if anyone is lured away from the New York Stadium.

The Yorkshire side are competing for promotion at the top end of League One.

‘I know the targets’….

Their boss, Paul Warne, has spoken about their plans for the next transfer window, as per BBC Football Heaven:

“In January, as I sit here now, I’m not looking to sign anyone. I back this group fully and it’s on my shoulders, I know.

“If I lose anyone then I have to replace but I know the targets I want.”

Who could leave?

Rotherham will be eager to keep hold of key players like Michael Smith, Freddie Ladapo, Ben Wiles, Dan Barlaser and Chiedozie Ogbene.

The reality is though that other clubs will be sniffing around but Warne has contingency plans in place to replace people if they leave.

Current situation

The Millers are currently 2nd in the league and are behind table toppers Plymouth Argyle by two points.

They beat Cambridge United over the weekend and are back in action tonight away at Ipswich Town.

Warne’s side then travel to Oxford United on Saturday as they look to carry on their impressive run of form.

January is on the horizon and Rotherham will be praying they can keep hold of their best players.