Barnsley’s new boss Poya Asbaghi believes his move to Oakwell will develop him as a coach.

Barnsley have chosen him as the man to replace Markus Schopp.

Asbaghi, 36, has left his role in charge of Sweden Under-21s to move to the Yorkshire club.

He watched on as his new side lost 4-1 to high-flying Fulham over the weekend.



Reason behind the move

Asbaghi was revealed to the press yesterday ahead of his first game in charge tomorrow night against Swansea City on home soil.

When asked what attracted him to the Barnsley job, he said, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle:

“Before I take on new adventures, I ask: ‘will it develop me as coach?’ and if the answer is yes then it is a job to take. Barnsley had a lot of aspects I felt would develop me – how club works and thinks, how they develop young players. I felt I could also help develop the team.”

“I met a lot of fans before and got a really good impression from everyone. I met Barry Murphy. He met me in a really good way. I know he is a big legend of the club.”

On the town of Barnsley…

The Iranian boss added: “I didn’t know too much about the town of Barnsley. But I am learning that this is a town of people who have got nothing for free, they have to put in a lot of work to get what other people get with less effort.

“It is a charming picture of this town who loves the football club. I am sure we can go against the odds like the town of Barnsley.

“A lot people work towards buying a ticket to watch this team. I cannot promise them we will win every game because there are lot of things that go against but I can guarantee we will give everything until the final whistle. When we do that I believe the wins will come.”

More about him

Asbaghi didn’t play the game professionally and started his coaching career at Swedish duo Dalkurd FF and Gefle IF.

He then landed the IFK Göteborg and spent two years in charge of the Allsvenskan side and won the Svenska Cup in his last season.

He left Göteborg in September last year and linked up with Sweden a couple of months later.

Big week

Barnsley take on Swansea on Wednesday followed by a big trip to Peterborough United this weekend.

The Tykes are currently 23rd in the table and are four points from safety.