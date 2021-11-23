Wigan Athletic are back in action tonight away at Cambridge United.

Wigan Athletic saw their game over the weekend against Oxford United postponed.

The Latics haven’t played in the league since their 3-2 win away at Fleetwood Town on 2nd November and will be itching to get back to it tonight.

They have slipped to 3rd in the table but have two games in hand on the clubs around them.



Team news

Midfield duo Tom Naylor and Jordan Cousins are also sidelined but will be back soon.

Summer recruit Joe Bennett has returned to action with the Under-23s but is unlikely to be thrown into the first-team just yet.

Starting XI

Ben Amos

Tendayi Darikwa

Jason Kerr

Kell Watts

Tom Pearce

Max Power

Tom Bayliss

Callum Lang

James McClean

Will Keane

Charlie Wyke

Tough game

Wigan remain in a strong position despite not playing for a few weeks in the league as teams around them have been dropping points.

If they win their two games in hand they will return to the summit of League One.

They beat National League side Solihull Moors in the FA Cup last time out.

Opponents

Cambridge have made a solid start to life in the third tier under Mark Bonner.

They are currently sat in 14th place and are seven points above the relegation zone.

The U’s were beaten by Rotherham United away over the weekend.