Morecambe midfielder Shane McLoughlin is expecting a tough game against Charlton Athletic this evening.

Morecambe lock horns with Charlton Athletic on the back of their last-gasp 2-1 win away at Fleetwood Town over the weekend.

The Addicks, on the other hand, beat table toppers Plymouth Argyle last time out.

They are in great form under caretaker boss, Johnnie Jackson, and will be eager to carry on their impressive run of results tonight.

‘Very good players’…

McLoughlin has delivered his verdict on the London club, as per Morecambe’s official club website:

“They are a big club, that have some very good players in their squad as well – it was always going to happen at some stage that they were going to turn the corner but after the win we had at the weekend, it should be a good game.

“Hopefully that ‘new manager’ bounce is over now, they have had four wins recently and they have come down from that now.

“As I’ve said, they are a big club, the individuals that they have there certainly say they are a big club, but I believe in what we are about and we can go toe-to-toe with them.”

Story so far

McLoughlin joined the Shrimps over the summer after leaving AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season.

The New York-born man has since been a regular for Stephen Robinson’s side and will be looking to cause Charlton some problems.

Tough game

This evening will be a tough test for Jackson’s side and Morecambe are only four points behind them.

They have the joint-top goal scorer in the league up top in Cole Stockton, who has 12 in League One and 14 in all competitions.