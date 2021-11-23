Tottenham Hotspur are keen on a move for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Tottenham Hotspur have identified him as a potential target, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Johnstone, 28, has made 10 appearances for the Baggies in the Championship this season.

Spurs see him as a possible replacement for Hugo Lloris, who is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is yet to be offered an extension.

Current situation

Johnstone has been on the books at West Brom since 2018 and has played 141 times for the Midlands club.

His contract at the Hawthorns is up next summer and Valerien Ismael’s side run the risk of losing him for free in 2022 unless they can land a fee for him in the January transfer window.

The England international stayed with them over the summer despite their relegation from the Premier League last term.

Other spells

The stopper rose up through the youth ranks at Manchester United but never made a senior appearance.

Instead, he gained first-team experience out on loan from Old Trafford at Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Yeovil Town, Doncaster Rovers, Preston North End and Aston Villa.

What next?

Johnstone’s current aim will be to help West Brom find their form again in the Championship but he is facing an uncertain long-term future there.

Spurs are said to be keen as their new boss, Antonio Conte, weighs up potential replacements for Lloris.