Fulham have enjoyed a fantastic run in recent games which has seen them win seven straight games and move to top of the league.

Marco Silva has seen his score 48 goals in the league, 15 more than any other side. The Championship’s top scorer Aleksandar Mitrović has got 21 goals to his name and is well on the way to breaking all sort of records.

With the high calibre of talent at Fulham, we took a look at their five highest earning players according to SalarySport, and their current transfer marker values…

1. Jean Michaël Séri: £65,000-a-week

The forgotten man at Fulham has turned his career round and has become a real fan favourite. The holding midfielder has a range of passing skills and brings creativity to a already talented side, he has chipped in with five assists this season.

Transfermarkt value the 30-year-old at just £3.6million despite Fulham paying £27million for his signature in 2018.

2. Aleksandar Mitrović: £43,000-a-week

Goal-scoring royalty in the Championship, Mitrović has chipped in with 26 goal contributions including two hat-tricks. Fulham’s main man has been giving defenders nightmares all season and is currently on a run of scoring in seven straight games.

The Serbian is valued at £14.4million on Transfermarkt but you would arguably have to pay double if Fulham were to even consider selling him.

3. Anthony Knockaert: £38,000-a-week



With all Fulham’s quality players, you forget that Knockaert is still at the club, the winger has not featured for Fulham in the league and has only made two cup appearances.

Knockaert’s contract expires in the summer of 2023 and is currently valued £2.7million on Transfermarkt.

4. Alfie Mawson: £35,000-a-week

Arguably Fulham’s fourth choice centre back, Mawson’s Fulham career has been injury hit and rather disappointing. The former Swansea man has featured six times in the league with five of those appearances off the bench.

Despite costing £13.5million in the summer, Mawson is currently worth £3.6million on Transfermarkt.

5. Nathaniel Chalobah: £34,000-a-week

A recent arrival from Watford in the summer, Chalobah has only appeared in four games this season having had a couple setbacks with injuries. The former England international will be hoping to return to full fitness but will have some work to do to get into a competitive midfield.

Transfermarkt value the 26-year-old at £4.5million who has one assist to his name this season.