Rotherham United travel to Ipswich Town in League One this evening.

Rotherham United in 2nd are hosted by 10th-placed Ipswich Town tonight, as the Millers face the opportunity to go top for the first time this season should results around them go their way.

Paul Warne’s side are unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions, 11 in the league, and will no doubt be eager to extend that extraordinary run.

However, they face an Ipswich side who, after a poor start to the season, look to finally be finding their feet as they look to match their pre-season ambitions of promotion from the third tier.

Here we look at the latest Rotherham United team news ahead of tonight.

Team news

The Millers were without one of their standout players so far this season on the weekend as they beat Cambridge United 3-1 as Ollie Rathbone sat out the tie through illness. The energetic midfielder missed all of last week’s training sessions, but has not been ruled out just yet.

Yesterday, a tweet from Paul Davis read that Warne said that Rathbone is ‘an option to travel’.

Ollie Rathbone "an option to travel" for the #rufc game at Ipswich tomorrow, says boss Paul Warne. Midfielder missed the win over Cambridge through illness. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) November 22, 2021

Elsewhere, Angus MacDonald is still out with an unspecified problem and has been every since before the season started. The 29-year-old is set for a return around New Year.

In a report from the Rotherham Advertiser, it was confirmed that Wesley Harding had a problem with his calf during warm-ups on the weekend, but was able to see out the whole 90 minutes.

There are no new injury concerns for Rotherham United, who have League One’s joint-top-scorer Michael Smith returning from suspension.

Predicted XI

Vickers (GK)

Harding

Ihiekwe

Edmonds-Green

Ogbene

Barlaser

Wiles

Lindsay

Miller

Ladapo

Smith

Striker Freddie Ladapo will be looking for another start after contributing to two of the Millers’ goal on the weekend, netting one with his head and winning a penalty that was eventually scored by Dan Barlaser.

Jamie Lindsay, who has recently returned from a hamstring tear, will be itching to make his first start since the back-end of September, while Michael Ihiekwe will be wanting a first XI spot after only making the bench last time out.

The game kicks-off at 7:45pm this evening and is available to watch on iFollow by purchasing a video match pass.