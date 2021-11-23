After a disappointing defeat against Cardiff City at the weekend, Preston now turn their attention to Middlesbrough at the Riverside on Tuesday evening.

After a 2-1 defeat to struggling Cardiff on Saturday, Preston’s game against Middlesbrough tonight is a must-win for Frankie McAvoy if he wants to keep his job.

The Lilywhites will travel to the Riverside to face Chris Wilder’s side who were held to a 1-1 draw against Millwall on Saturday in Wilder’s first game in charge.

Team news

Preston head into this crucial Championship fixture with their squad in the best shape it has been in weeks. Preston have just three players who are definitely ruled out of the trip to Middlesbrough.

The three definite absentees to the Preston squad are Josh Murphy, Connor Wickham, and Declan Rudd.

Declan Rudd will not make the fixture due to having undergone a small knee surgery which will see him out for the near future. Connor Wickham, who is making promising progress following his hamstring surgery will also miss the fixture and Cardiff City loanee Josh Murphy is out due to recovering from an ankle injury which he picked up in training several weeks ago.

After serving a one-match suspension due to picking up five yellow cards, one of Preston’s most important players, Ben Whiteman is available for selection once again.

This fixture could also see the return of Ched Evans who has been missing since early August due to a lingering foot injury, and this game could also see Matthew Olosunde get his first competitive minutes in a Preston shirt after the wing-back has been out for almost five months due to a series of knocks.

Predicted XI

Iversen (GK)

Barkhuizen

Van Den Berg

Bauer

Hughes

Earl

McCann

Whiteman

Browne (C)

Riis

Maguire

Whiteman will most likely return to Preston’s starting XI after serving his one-match suspension – Whiteman is a key player for Preston when fit and available.

Despite Olosunde being fit and ready, it is expected that Tom Barkhuizen will keep his place in the right wing-back role for North End.

The match will kick off at 7:45 pm this evening.