Wigan Athletic currently sit in 3rd-place of the League One table, just two points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle with two games in hand.

Manager Leam Richardson is enjoying a strong start to his first full season at the helm as his Wigan Athletic side currently have the highest points per game tally in the division. The Latics are currently unbeaten in their last five matches and will certainly be looking to continue this run as they make the trip to face Cambridge United in League One action on Tuesday evening.

It’s no doubt that Wigan have some top-quality players in their ranks. Here, we look at their five highest-earning players this season according to SalarySport and their current transfer market values…

Jason Kerr: £16,000-a-week

It’s taken a while for Kerr to break into this Wigan side, as currently, centre-back is by far the most competitive position in the Latics squad. Due to recent injuries, the former St Johnstone captain has had his chance to impress. The Scotsman’s recent performances has put him in real contention to be starting in upcoming fixtures.

Transfermarkt value Kerr at £585,000, just short of the £630,000 fee Wigan paid for him in the summer.

Charlie Wyke: £12,000-a-week

Wyke has become a huge favourite amongst the fans since joining the club as he’s been vital to the outstanding start Latics have made. Richardson has the former Sunderland man is playing an unselfish role this season, using his physicality to hold the ball up and create chances for the likes of Will Keane, James McClean and Callum Lang who have all been in fine form in front of goal this season.

Transfermarkt value him at an unexpectedly low price of £270,000.

Gavin Massey: £8,200-a-week



Since his heroics at Elland Road in 2019, Massey has really struggled for form. In recent times, Massey has been ineffective when playing for Latics and many fans believe that he will need to improve his performances to justify taking up such a huge chunk of the wage bill.

Transfermarkt value the winger at £428,000 and fans would have no complaints if he left for such a fee.

James McClean: £8,100-a-week

McClean has been unbelievably good since re-joining Wigan. The Republic of Ireland international has been a menace for League One defences and his five goals and two assists led him to winning the Latics’ October player of the month award.

McClean’s Transfermarkt value is £1.35m.

Jordan Jones: £8,100-a-week

Jones has struggled for minutes due to how consistently good Wigan’s attack has been so far this season, when he has played the fans have seen glimpses of quality.

Transfermarkt values the winger at £540,000.