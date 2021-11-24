Luton Town drew 0-0 away at Nottingham Forest in the Championship last night, leaving them in 11th-place of the Championship table.

For the Hatters, it proved a solid point on the road against a team in Forest who’ve been on a good run of form recently – Nathan Jones’ side avoided a third-straight defeat with last night’s draw.

With some excellent quality within the Luton ranks, here we take a look at their five highest earning players this season according to SalarySport, and their current transfer market values…

Glen Rea: £9,200-a-week

The reliable holding midfielder, equally competent in central defence, is one of many masterstroke signings who have been part of the Luton Town journey.

Having signed from hometown club Brighton and Hove Albion in 2016, the former Ireland U21 international still remains an important figurehead for the Championship outfit, featuring 41 times last campaign while accumulating 11 appearances so far.

Transfermarkt value Rea at £720,000 which represents a fair value for a player of his ability and experience.

Henri Lansbury: £7,200-a-week

The former Arsenal midfielder was recruited in the recent summer transfer window, following the expiry of his Bristol City contract.

The versatile midfielder boasts a high-level pedigree from his initial Arsenal groundings while offering valuable Championship experience gained from his spells at Aston Villa, Nottingham Forrest and Bristol City.

The 31-year-old has featured 14 times for the Hatters, while is valued at £900,000 by Transfermarkt.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: £5,800-a-week

After intense summer speculation over the midfielder’s future following reported interest from Championship rival Middlesbrough, the Hatters fans favourite extended his future with the club.

After a fabulous 2020/21 campaign, the powerful midfielder has struggled to recapture the sparkling form this campaign, highlighted through a lack of composure displayed in the final third particularly evident in Luton’s 2-0 defeat at QPR.

Mpanzu is valued at £1.35 million according to Transfermarkt.

Simon Sluga: £5,600-a-week

The Croatian international shot-stopper has made remarkable improvement since his arrival in 2019.

Recording 12 clean-sheets last campaign, the former HNK Rijeka goalkeeper is well on his way to improve on that tally having already kept seven clean-sheets so far.

Transfermarkt value Sluga at £1.35 million, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Allan Campbell: £5,500-a-week

The former Motherwell midfielder made the trip down south after relishing a new challenge to the delight of boss Nathan Jones.

The energetic workhorse, hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked after damaging ligaments following a challenge from Blackburn’s Darragh Lenihan.

The 23-year-old has already shown glimpses of his quality, with a recent outstanding performance against Stoke City.

Transfermarkt value Campbell at £1.17 million.