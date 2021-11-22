Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Vallejo is set for a further three weeks out after an injury setback, it has been reported.

Vallejo was last in action back in September, playing 56 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined due to a knee injury since, but it was hoped that he could make a long-awaited return to training during the October international break, only to suffer setback that pushed his return back by two weeks.

Now, Yorkshire Live has revealed that Vallejo’s absence has now been extended by a further three weeks, keeping him out of action until around the middle of December.

It marks another injury blow for Carlos Corberan, who has Jonathan Hogg injured and Duane Holmes only just back in light training.

It will be hoped there are no more obstacles in Vallejo’s recovery as he bids to get back to full fitness and help Huddersfield Town in their bid to kick on.

In his absence…

With Vallejo and Hogg out and Holmes only in light training, a midfield pairing of Scott High and Lewis O’Brien was deployed in Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 win over West Brom.

The midfield injury woes also saw summer signing Jon Russell handed his Terriers’ debut after his arrival from Chelsea. He has picked up game time with Huddersfield’s B team since joining, but midfield injury struggles could see him stay in and around Corberan’s first-team plans for a little longer yet.