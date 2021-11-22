Stoke City loanee Tom Edwards is ready to fight for his place with the Potters after a successful loan spell with New York Red Bulls.

The 22-year-old defender left Stoke City in January to join New York Red Bulls on loan, and the move has played out well for all parties.

Edwards has emerged as a key player for former Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber’s side, playing 28 times across all competitions.

Now, Gary Mellor, Edwards’ agent, has revealed the MLS side want to keep the Stoke City loanee beyond the end of his loan spell with the club.

As quoted by Stoke on Trent Live, Mellor confirmed the New York club’s desire to keep Edwards, but he insisted that the Potters’ academy graduate is looking to return to his parent club to fight for a starting spot.

Here’s what he had to say:

“New York Red Bulls are very keen to sign him and he’s loved it there but he wants to train at Stoke and fight for his place.

“Tom will be coming back a completely different person, more mature and the most confident as a player that he’s been in his career. He’s had a great year in terms of experience on and off the pitch and we’re looking forward to what happens next.”

Ready to battle for a starting spot

It seems Edwards’ loan spell has done good for his development, plying his trade in a number of different positions for New York Red Bulls.

As well as featuring in his usual position at right-back, the Stoke City loanee has also featured at centre-back as well as in defensive midfield, displaying that he can bring some versatility to Michael O’Neill’s ranks.

Tommy Smith is O’Neill’s go-to man on the right-hand side as it stands, but it will be interesting to see if Edwards can push for a starting spot upon his return from the United States.