Bolton Wanderers are reportedly in the market to bolster three key positions in the January transfer window.

A report from The Bolton News has said Ian Evatt is hoping to bring a new right-back, a defensive midfielder and another attacker to the University of Bolton Stadium in January.

With that in mind, here are three right-backs Bolton Wanderers should size up ahead of the January transfer window.

Conor Bradley – Liverpool

A loan swoop for young right-back Conor Bradley could be a perfect deal for all parties involved.

Bradley has thoroughly impressed in the Premier League 2 this season, providing six assists in eight outings. Not only that, but he has notched up two first-team appearances, featuring against Preston North End and Norwich City in the EFL Cup.

A loan move to Bolton would give him a shot at more first-team football and provide further cover and competition to Evatt’s defensive ranks.

Luther James-Wildin – Stevenage

It hasn’t been the easiest campaign for Stevenage this season, but Luther James-Wildin has impressed once again for the League Two side.

He attracted League One interest in the summer but ended up penning a new deal, but Bolton Wanderers should at least look at a potential swoop for the 23-year-old.

Since joining Stevenage in 2018, the Antigua and Barbuda international has become a mainstay at right-back, scoring four goals and providing eight assists along the way.

Niall Mason – free agent

As he’s currently without a club, it may take a little longer for Mason to get up to speed, but he could be a shrewd acquisition for Bolton Wanderers.

The Trotters wouldn’t be limited to completing a deal in January either, as free agents are free to move outside of the transfer windows.

Mason, who can play at right-back or centre-back, was a part of Peterborough United’s promotion-winning campaign last season and has played over 100 games in League One.