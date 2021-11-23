Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a host of wingers ahead of the January transfer window.

After failing to bring in an Adam Armstrong replacement, Tony Mowbray should have some funds to bring new blood to Blackburn Rovers in January.

Plenty of wingers have been linked with a move to Ewood Park, with Mowbray reportedly looking to strengthen his attacking ranks.

With that in mind, here are three wingers Blackburn Rovers should size up ahead of the January transfer window:

Nathan Tella – Southampton

The 22-year-old has found game time hard to come by this season, making only three Premier League appearances, so Mowbray should consider offering him a shot at regular game time with a move to Blackburn.

Tella enjoyed a successful pre-season and has proven to be a nuisance for Premier League full-backs before, so it could be worth look for Rovers.

Kristoffer Velde – Haugesund

The second name is one supporters may not be as familiar with, but Kristoffer Velde has enjoyed a thoroughly successful campaign in Norway with Haugesund.

Velde, 22, has scored seven goals and laid on 11 assists in 27 Eliteserien games. His contributions this season take him to 27 goals and 24 assists in 117 outings since making his way through the Norwegian club’s academy and would be an intriguing option for Blackburn Rovers.

Issa Kallon – SC Cambuur

Another more left-field option that should be looked at is Issa Kallon, who has managed three goals and five assists in 13 Eredivisie games for newly promoted SC Cambuur.

Able to feature on either the left or right, the 25-year-old Sierra Leonean ace is a quick and tricky winger. He also sees his contract with Cambuur come to an end in the summer of 2022.