Charlton Athletic are back in action tomorrow night against Morecambe.

Charlton Athletic make the trip up north in good spirits after their impressive 2-0 win over table toppers Plymouth Argyle.

The Addicks have risen up to 12th in the table and are starting to look up the league and not down it.

They are unbeaten in the league since Johnnie Jackson took caretaker charge and another win against the Shrimps will further boost his chances of landing the full-time gig.

Read: Charlton Athletic stance on Burton Albion man revealed

Teams news

Jason Pearce went off against the Pilgrims last time out with a knee injury and is a doubt.

The Plymouth game came too soon for Jonathan Leko and Adam Matthews and it remains to be seen whether they will be involved against Morecambe.

Sam Lavelle, Jake Forster-Caskey and Ryan Inniss are long-term absentees.

Predicted XI

Craig MacGillivray

Sean Clare

Chris Gunter

Akin Famewo

Ben Purrington

Diallang Jaiyesimi

George Dobson

Alex Gilbey

Corey Blackett-Taylor

Elliot Lee

Conor Washington

Read: Charlton Athletic dealt selection blow ahead of Morecambe clash

Tough game

This will be a tough test for Charlton as Morecambe have proven that they are no pushovers at this level.

Their key man, Cole Stockton, has been on fire this season and the Addicks have a job on their hands to keep him quiet.

The former Tranmere Rovers striker has scored 14 goals in all competitions this term and is only one goal away from matching his tally from the whole of the last campaign.