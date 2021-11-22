Stevenage remain interested in Gillingham boss Steve Evans.

Stevenage have not abandoned their pursuit of the League One manager, as per the Football League Paper.

Boro have identified him as a potential replacement for Alex Revell.

Robbie O’Keefe is currently in caretaker charge and has won both of his games at the helm.

Read: Updated five candidates for the Stevenage job

Not the end of this one

Gillingham rejected an initial approach from Stevenage for Evans last week.

However, that may not be the end of this one.

Speaking after the Gills’ 2-0 loss away at Crewe Alexandra over the weekend, Evans said it is his chairman Paul Scally’s call on the situation, not his.

Current situation

Evans, 59, has been with the Kent side since 2019 and has guided them to a 10th place finish in both of the past two seasons.

They have started this campaign slowly though and are currently 20th in the table.

Gillingham lost key players like Jordan Graham and Jack Bonham over the summer.

Read: Stevenage have funds available in January

Other spells

Evans had stints at Boston United and Crawley Town before guiding Rotherham United from League Two to the Championship.

He then got the Leeds United job in 2015 but his time at Elland Road was short lived.

Stints at Mansfield Town and Peterborough United followed on for him before he got the Gillingham job.



What next?

Time will tell whether Stevenage get their man but they can’t afford to wait around forever.

Boro have other candidates they could consider and are back in league action tomorrow night against away at Rochdale.