Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill has provided an update on loan pair Tyrone O’Neill and Harry Wood.

The youngsters are on loan from Championship duo Middlesbrough and Hull City respectively.

Both haven’t been seen for a while but are still in Hill’s plans.

Scunthorpe lost over the weekend to Mansfield Town and have back-to-back home games this week against Leyton Orient and Bradford City.

Update

Hill has told BBC Radio Humberside:

“Tyrone is injured, or just coming back from injury. Woody is involved in my plans, definitely.”

O’Neill

O’Neill, 22, was given the green light to join Scunny on loan by Middlesbrough in the last transfer window.

He has since made four appearances for the League Two side in all competitions but hasn’t found the net yet.

The attacker has been on the books at Boro since 2018 and has played once for their first-team, as well as having other loan spells away at Hartlepool United and Darlington.

Wood

Wood has played eight times since making the short journey from Hull in late August.

The Leeds-born youngster has risen up through the youth ranks at the MKM Stadium having previously been on the books at Manchester United.

He has played twice for Grant McCann’s side but was allowed to link up with the Iron on a season-long loan arrangement.