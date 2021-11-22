Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has revealed summer signing James Bolton could be fit to make his long-awaited debut when the Pilrgims face Rochdale in the FA Cup.

Bolton is yet to make his Plymouth Argyle debut since joining the club in the summer window.

An ankle injury suffered in pre-season has kept the 27-year-old sidelined since his summer move from Portsmouth, but a positive update has now emerged regarding his road to recovery.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe revealed Bolton could be ready to make a long-awaited first appearance for the club when Rochdale host the League One side at Spotland in the FA Cup second round on December 5th.

Not only that, but striker Niall Ennis could be ready to make his return to action in the FA Cup against the Dale as well.

Competition for a starting spot

Bolton is mainly a right-back, but has spent plenty of time operating as a centre-back as well.

With Lowe deploying a 3-5-2 system for the entire campaign, it seems more likely that Bolton will slot in as a centre-back option rather than come into the side as a right wing-back.

Joe Edwards has held down the spot at right wing-back for much of this season and it would be a surprise to see him dislodged, so it will be interesting to see if Bolton can break into Lowe’s starting XI once his return to full fitness is complete.