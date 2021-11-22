Millwall youngster Jayden Davis has returned to the Championship side.

His loan at King’s Lynn Town has expired, as announced by their official club website.

Davis, 20, was loaned out to the National League side at the end of October to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He linked up with the non-league outfit on a one month deal and they have decided not to extend his stay.

The attacker made five appearances in all competitions for King’s Lynn and chipped in with a single goal which came against high-flying Bromley.

Story so far

Davis has risen up through the academy at Millwall and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

He initially broke into their Under-18s before establishing himself in their Under-23s.

The Lions are yet to hand him a senior appearance and his loan to King’s Lynn was the first of his career.

King’s Lynn situation

Davis leaves King’s Lynn as they sit 22nd in the National League table after a tough start to the season.

Ian Culverhouse’s side have won just twice this term and only winless Dover separate them from the bottom of the league.

They face a tricky test away at in-form Stockport County tomorrow night.

What now?

It is likely that Davis will head back into Millwall’s Under-23s set-up and it will be interesting to see what lies in store for him next.