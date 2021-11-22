Sheffield Wednesday fans have delivered their verdict on the free transfer signing of ex-Middlesbrough and Cardiff City man Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

On Monday, Sheffield Wednesday announced the signing of free agent winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

The 29-year-old joins on a free transfer following his summer departure from Middlesbrough, arriving at Hillsborough after impressing in a trial stint with Darren Moore’s side.

The move sees Mendez-Laing drop down to League One for the first time since 2017, having plied his trade in both the Premier League and the Championship since then. Although, the third-tier is where the winger has spent most of his career, playing over 150 times in the division.

He arrives to further bolster Moore’s options on the wing as Wednesday scour the free agent market for potential defensive additions.

Adrian Mariappa, who is also without a club, has been linked, but it is Mendez-Laing who arrives today.

Upon the announcement of his signing, here’s what Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter:

Who needs defenders , Attack attack attack — Ian Rodgers (@RodgersI) November 22, 2021

On his day a fantastic signing! A gamble but hopefully a calculated and good one. UTO. Think means Sow is gone in Jan. — ⒶⒶ 🦉 (@ANDYOWL82) November 22, 2021

Nice new CB https://t.co/LHV4dfj6Sm — Aaron Bates (@Bates100Aaron) November 22, 2021

new centre half sorted — noah walsh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@noahhwalsh) November 22, 2021