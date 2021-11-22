Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has given his opinion on young striker Josh Coburn, in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough recently parted ways with Neil Warnock, but it was the former Boro boss who gave 18-year-old Josh Coburn his chance last season for the first time.

He made his debut for the club in the 2-1 away win at Rotherham in April, coming on for the final three minutes. He was given more minutes in Middlesbrough’s next game against Sheffield Wednesday, and Coburn scored his first goal for the club in the 3-1 win.

Coburn was given back-to-back league starts away at Luton and West Brom earlier this month, in which the youngster scored in both.

Now with four goals in 11 Championship games, he isn’t a player new boss Chris Wilder can ignore.

He is in competition with Sporting Lisbon loanee Andraz Sporar, former Premier League forward Duncan Watmore and summer signing Uche Ikpeazu. But he is still getting minutes regardless, and came on to play the second-half in Wilder’s first game against Millwall at the weekend.

Speaking after the game, the Boro boss suggested he wanted more experienced players to bring off the bench, and namedropped Coburn as someone who could miss out. However, he stated that the youngster was impressing, but will need to adapt.

“I’m not being critical of young Josh, he’s done fantastically well. But they [Millwall] are bringing on established players and Josh is a young kid.

“He’ll be okay. He’s learning the position as well, so for a senior boy to all of sudden to be ‘here we go, this is a different way of playing, possession-based’ to a young kid, it’s quite difficult at times.”

With Coburn replacing Sporar on Saturday after the Slovenian rolled his ankle, there is a possibility the teenager could start against Preston North End in midweek alongside Watmore.

However, Ikpeazu could be in contention, despite the news that Boro are set to listen to offers for the 26-year-old in January.