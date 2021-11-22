Stoke City have established themselves as top-six contenders in the Championship this season, sitting in 4th-place of the table after the opening 18 games.

Michael O’Neill’s side have enjoyed a solid season so far and kept their spot in the top-six with a win at home to Peterborough United at the weekend.

With so many talented names in the Potters squad, we look at their top five highest earning players as per SalarySport, and their current transfer market values…

Joe Allen: £50,000-a-week

The Welshman featured just 18 times in the Championship last season but already has 15 league outings to his name this time round, and he’s once again proving to be a prominent member of this Stoke City side.

According to Transfermarkt, Allen is valued at £1.8million.

Danny Batth: £27,000-a-week

Batth has recently come into the starting line up after spending some time on the bench and having even been left out of the matchday squad on occasion.

But the defender remains an experienced name in this side, in what is his third full season at the club.

According to Transfermarkt, Batth is valued at £2.25million.

Tom Ince: £27,000-a-week

After a disappointing loan stint with Luton Town last season, Ince has been handed just two Championship appearances this time round and looks as though he could be in the final stages of his Stoke stay with his contract out at the end of this season.

According to Transfermarkt, Ince is valued at £1.35million.

Sam Clucas: £23,000-a-week

The midfielder has missed the last six outings through injury. But he remains an important member of O’Neill’s squad and his return will certainly bolster Stoke’s promotion credentials later in the campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, Clucas is valued at £1.8million.

Tommy Smith: £17,000-a-week

Smith may be a surprise name on this list – the full-back often goes without praise but he’s proved a consistent performer both this season and last season, with four assists to his name in this campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, Smith is valued at £1.62million.