Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has admitted Jack Diamond’s situation with loan club Harrogate Town is “always under review” as he continues to impress away from the Stadium of Light.

Diamond reunited with Harrogate Town in the summer in a bid to pick up more game time away from Sunderland.

The 21-year-old has impressed once again for the club, notching up three goals and two assists in 12 League Two outings for Simon Weaver’s side.

Diamond’s performances have seen some questions asked about a potential January recall, but Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has now stated that what is best for the player will be done.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Johnson admitted that Diamond’s situation with Harrogate is “always under review”, though insisted that he believes it’s best for his development to be somewhere he will be playing more.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It’s always under review – it’s fluid, an ever-changing landscape.

“I think I had seven players that, potentially, I could have played wide against Ipswich at the weekend.

“Like with Anthony Patterson [who has spent a loan spell with Notts County this season], Jack is a young player that we are heavily invested in, in terms of development but also in terms of contract.

“We want to give him the opportunity to keep developing, keep playing games, and if I couldn’t commit to [giving him] 12-15 starts before January, it was better for him to go somewhere else and then that potentially aids us in the second half of the season, or continues his development at Harrogate.

“It’s just making the right decision for the long-term future of both the player and the club.”

The Black Cats’ current options on the wing

Johnson’s ranks have some plenty of versatile players in, and that includes in his attacking department.

The likes of Aiden O’Brien, Lynden Gooch, Leon Dajaku and Nathan Broadhead can all feature anywhere across the front three if needs be, while Aiden McGeady, Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton have all shown they can play either out or the wing or in attacking midfield as well.

Johnson has plenty of options without recalling Diamond, so it may be best for him to see out his spell with Harrogate and pick up some valuable game time while he can.