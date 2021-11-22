Birmingham City currently sit in 15th-place of the Championship table after the opening 18 games.

Birmingham City suffered a disappointing loss v Hull City over the weekend. It’s their second successive defeat in the Championship after a run of three-straight wins, with Lee Bowyer’s side proving inconsistent this season.

But they’ve some good players in their ranks, and here we look at Blues’ top five highest earners this season according to SalarySport, and their transfer market values…

Scott Hogan: £23,000-a-week

Hogan is the only Birmingham City player who brings home more than £1million each year. The 29-year-old scored seven Championship goals in both of his first two seasons at the club and already has six this time round.

According to Transfermarkt, Hogan is valued at £2.25million.

Neil Etheridge: £19,000-a-week

The goalkeeper has endured a tough season. Joining from Cardiff City ahead of the last campaign, Etheridge would become one of Blues’ more consistent performers in what was a torrid season.

But he missed the start of this campaign due to Covid and is struggling to make it back into the starting line up ahead of Matija Starkic.

According to Transfermarkt, Etheridge is valued at £1.8million.

Ivan Sunjic: £18,000-a-week

The Croatian made 43 Championship appearances last season and has featured 17 times in this league campaign. He’s one of the first names on the team-sheet despite having been a divisive player among fans in the past, and he brings in a cool £18,000-a-week at Birmingham City.

According to Transfermarkt, Sunjic is valued at £4.05million after they signed him for a reported fee of £6.3million in 2019.

Jeremie Bela: £15,000-a-week

Bela remains an important player to this Birmingham City side but again, he’s perhaps not racking up the numbers he should – Bela has scored just one goal and created two in his 16 Championship outings this season.

According to Transfermarkt, Bela is valued at £2.25million.

Kristian Pedersen: £13,000-a-week

Pedersen is another prominent member of the Blues squad but is currently sidelined, having missed the last three outings now.

Nevertheless, he’s another important player at Birmingham City and has so far made 13 league appearances in what is his fourth season at the club.

According to Transfermarkt, Pedersen is valued at £3.6million.