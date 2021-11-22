Bristol City forward Sam Bell has completed a loan move to Grimsby Town, it has been confirmed.

Bell, 19, becomes the second Bristol City talent to link up with National League side Grimsby Town.

Fellow Robins starlet Ryley Towler linked up with the Mariners earlier this season and has become a mainstay in Paul Hurst’s starting XI since.

Now, Bell will be bidding to do the same, having linked up with the National League outfit on a loan deal until January.

Bristol City confirmed Bell’s move on Monday afternoon, with the young forward’s deal also including a 28-day recall option if needs be.

EFL clubs are allowed to do business with non-league teams, as sides outside of the top four divisions don’t have to abide by the given transfer windows.

It gives clubs the chance to offload young talents on loan to give them first-team game time, which is exactly what Bristol City have looked to do with Bell.

Bell’s career to date

Since making his way through the youth ranks at Ashton Gate, Bell has seen a respectable amount of first-team action.

He made his debut for the club in December last year and has notched up seven appearances for the first-team across all competitions.

Two of those outings have come this season, with Bell making a two-minute cameo in City’s opening day draw with Blackpool and starting in the club’s EFL Cup clash with Forest Green Rovers back in August.