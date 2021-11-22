Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has been urged by former star Paddy Kenny to sign two wingers and a defensive midfielder in January.

As it stands, Sheffield United look a far cry from what they had hoped this season would bring.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side sit 17th after 18 Championship games and are four games without a win, leaving them nine points away from the play-off spots. Amid their struggles, Jokanovic has admitted he thinks three players need to be recruited in the January transfer window to help get his squad where he wants it.

Now, former Blades star Paddy Kenny has delivered his verdict on how many need to come in when January comes around.

As quoted by Football Insider, Kenny agreed that three new signings “makes sense”, stating that two wingers and another defensive midfielder is what his former club should be in the market for.

Here’s what the ex-Sheffield United shot-stopper had to say:

“Three players makes sense to me. It’s just finding those players and making sure they are the right ones.

“I think three is a good number, any more than that and you risk upsetting the side. I’m sure they are after two wingers and a defensive midfielder. Those are the positions that need to be strengthened. These need to be players who can go straight into the first team. There needs to be an instant improvement.

“I can’t believe how low they are in the table, wins are needed, quickly.”

The Blades’ current options

Jokanovic has spent much of this season deploying a 4-2-3-1, with Ben Osborn and Morgan Gibbs-White operating on the left and right respectively more often that not.

Gibbs-White has spent much of his career playing centrally, so another option on the right could be a wise acqusition.

As for defensive midfield, injuries to Sander Berge and Adlene Guedioura have meant Oliver Norwood and John Fleck have been the go-to options in the middle of the park. Conor Hourihane has also featured, coming into the side in the wake of Norwood’s suspension vs Coventry City.

It will be interesting to see if Jokanovic’s plans on where needs to be strengthened are similar to Kenny’s suggestions.