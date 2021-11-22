Middlesbrough take on Preston North End at the Riverside in midweek, where they will be hoping to get their first win on the board under new boss Chris Wilder.

Middlesbrough’s first game of the Wilder era ended in a 1-1 draw. Millwall were Boro’s weekend opponents with Matt Crooks’ opener being cancelled out by a controversial equaliser.

Wilder will look to bounce back and push up into the top half of the standings with a win over Preston on Tuesday night.

They go into the game in 14th place on 23 points, a victory could take them as high as ninth, other results permitting.

Given the injury to striker Andraz Sporar, who rolled his ankle and was replaced at half-time last time out, there is likely to be a change up top.

Elsewhere though, Middlesbrough don’t have too many options due to further injuries. In defence, Dael Fry, Grant Hall, and Darnell Fisher are still missing, whilst there are doubts over the fitness of Anfernee Dijksteel and Neil Taylor.

Out wide, wingers Marcus Browne and Sammy Ameobi are long-term absentees, whilst Martin Payero is also likely to miss out.

Here is how we expect Boro to line up against Preston on Tuesday:

GK – Luke Daniels

RWB – Onel Hernandez

CB – Lee Peltier

CB – Sol Bamba

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Marc Bola

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Duncan Watmore

ST – Josh Coburn

We expect two changes from the side that drew with Millwall, with Hernandez replacing Isaiah Jones at right wing-back and Sporar’s injury meaning he is replaced by Josh Coburn.

However, it is not known the full extent of Sporar’s injury and so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him on the teamsheet come 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Jones played well at right wing-back against Millwall but Hernandez created far more and was more directed when he was introduced, and so could start in place of Jones tomorrow night.