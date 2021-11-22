Coventry City host Birmingham City in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Mark Robins’ Coventry City side sit in 5th-place of the Championship table after their weekend draw at Sheffield United. They return to action tomorrow evening when they host Birmingham City with a win able to see them up into 3rd depending on other results.

But the Sky Blues look likely to be without both Martyn Waghorn and Jake Clarke-Salter.

Waghorn has been nursing a shoulder injury. A report from Coventry Telegraph suggests that he remains doubtful for Tuesday’s game given that he didn’t make his return to the matchday squad at Bramall Lane.

Clarke-Salter meanwhile has been struggling with an Achilles injury. He was forced off at half-tome of Coventry City’s 3-2 win over Bristol City before the international break but was left out against Sheffield United, and so Coventry Telegraph suggest that the 24-year-old is also a doubt to play v Birmingham City.

Sky Blues flying high

Coventry City enjoyed a fine start to the campaign. They established themselves as early dark horses for a top-six spot and whilst many expected them to tail off, they remain up in the play-off places.

They’ve lost just one of their last five in the Championship. The visit of Birmingham City though will be a huge test of their mettle – they ground-shared with Lee Bowyer’s side last season and so there’ll be an element of rivalry on Tuesday night, and Birmingham City will be gunning for the win after losing against Hull City over the weekend.

Coventry have good depth in their squad and so injuries shouldn’t hamper them too much this week.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Tuesday evening and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football.