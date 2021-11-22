Middlesbrough will listen to offers for striker Uche Ikpeazu in January, according to an exclusive report from Football Insider.

Middlesbrough only signed Ikpeazu in the summer, with the striker arriving from recently relegated side Wycombe Wanderers.

He started the campaign as the number one choice up top, starting the first four games. During that time he scored two goals and assisted another.

But the arrival of Sporting Lisbon forward Andraz Sporar on a season-long loan, this meant Ikpeazu’s playing time dwindled under previous boss Neil Warnock.

Now with Chris Wilder taking the reigns, he is looking at all aspects of his squad and feels that the forward would be better suited elsewhere.

Sporar, Duncan Watmore and youngster Josh Coburn look to be ahead of him in the pecking order at the moment and the report states that Ikpeazu could be on his way out as early as the upcoming January transfer window, if their valuation is met.

His current contract expires in 2024 and signed for a fee believed to be in the region of £750,000 from the Chairboys. Boro will be looking to recuperate all of that fee if they can, whilst also hoping to sell for a profit if possible.

Wilder is also looking at the January window as an opportunity to bring another striker in. One such player they have identified as a potential target is Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, who looks likely to depart the Emirates on a loan deal in order to gain regular and vital playing time.