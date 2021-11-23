Sunderland are back in league action yet again on Tuesday night as they make the trip to Shrewsbury Town.

The Black Cats put a much needed end to their poor run last weekend beating Ipswich Town 2-0. The stats may disagree with the scoreline, but under-pressure manager Lee Johnson surely won’t care.

Team news

It is unlikely Arbenit Xhemajli will feature as he looks to regain fitness in the U23s. Jordan Willis also remains out with his patella rupture.

Johnson confirmed Dennis Cirkin will be out until the New Year with a double hernia and with Niall Huggins and Denver Hume also out, it leaves Sunderland with no natural senior fullbacks.

Luke O’Nien and Lynden Gooch are both one caution away from a suspension.

Predicted XI

Hoffmann

Winchester

Flanagan

Doyle

O’Nien

Neil

Evans

Gooch

Broadhead

McGeady

Stewart

The opposition



Following a 2-1 defeat at the weekend at the hands of Cheltenham Town, Shrewsbury sit in a dire 21st position. Manager Steve Cotterill will be hoping his side come into some form soon to pull themselves away from the possibility of being relegated.

Prediction

Despite Sunderland’s win at the weekend Shrewsbury will likely look at the wider picture and still see the chance of upsetting the odds. Sunderland are clearly still not at their best and there are definitely exploits to take advantage of.

Both sets of players will be desperate for a win to build some momentum going into the hectic Christmas period, however we think the away team may have just too much on this occasion.

Score prediction: Shrewsbury Town 0-2 Sunderland

How to watch

This game will be available to stream on safc.com for everyone, regardless of location.