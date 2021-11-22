Blackburn Rovers are keeping an eye on Portsmouth’s in-form star Marcus Harness ahead of January, according to reports.

Harness, 25, has been a standout performer for Portsmouth this season, with some of his best displays coming in Pompey’s recent turnaround in form.

The former Burton Albion ace has scored three goals in his last three games, taking him to eight goals and one assist across all competitions so far this campaign.

Now, it has been claimed that Blackburn Rovers are keeping an eye on the Portsmouth star amid his strong performances. The Lancashire Telegraph has claimed Harness is a player Rovers have “looked at” as they size up potential additions out on the wings in the January transfer window.

Harness’ contract situation

The Pompey ace’s contract currently expires at the end of this season, having penned a two-year contract upon his arrival from Burton Albion in 2019.

However, there is the option for a 12-month extension included, so Portsmouth have security on the attacker’s future ahead of January.

Harness has been open about his contract situation at Fratton Park, too. He admitted earlier this month that talks are yet to take place over a fresh agreement, but insisted he has “unfinished business” with Portsmouth and stated he would like to stay with the club.

His time at Fratton Park to date

Harness was brought to Portsmouth back in July 2019, joining after an impressive stint with Burton Albion.

Across all competitions, the Coventry-born winger has played 107 times for Pompey. Featuring out on the wing, as an attacking midfielder or even a striker, Harness has chipped in with 28 goals and 16 assists along the way.