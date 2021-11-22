Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of free agent Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

The winger has been without a club since the end of last season, leaving Middlesbrough after just three months under the management of Neil Warnock.

Mendez-Laing’s career began at Wolves, where he made his name in the youth ranks before being sent out on a series of loans to both Peterborough and Sheffield United. He then moved to Posh on a permanent deal in 2012 (after failing to agree personal terms just a year earlier), in a move which provided varying degrees of success.

The now-29-year-old underwent further loan spells at Portsmouth, Shrewsbury and Cambridge United, scoring one goal in total over his time at the clubs. He then made a permanent move to Rochdale in 2015, where his career started to get back on track.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images Sport

In his second season with Dale, the club narrowly missed out on the League One play-offs by four points, and with his contract set to expire, he became a target for a number of Championship clubs.

Mendez-Laing started to feature regularly for Scotland during this period in his career, and earned a move to Warnock’s Cardiff side on a free transfer. He enjoyed his best career spell at the Bluebirds, and helped them achieve promotion to the Premier League in the 2017/18 season.

The attacker joined Boro in February this year, following an alleged breach of contract at Cardiff, which was later revealed to be for a positive drug test.

He joins Darren Moore’s side as they attempt to gain promotion back to the second tier, after a number of weeks on trial at the Owls – Sheffield Wednesday currently sit in 7th-place of the League One table and are next in action at home to MK Dons on Tuesday evening.