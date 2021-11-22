West Brom currently sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table, now eight points behind the top two after a weekend defeat v Huddersfield Town.

Valerien Ismael has endured a mixed start to life as West Brom manager. He made a solid start but the wheels look as though they’re slowly falling off, with one win in their last four league fixtures leaving plenty of Baggies fans unhappy.

But West Brom have some quality players in their ranks. Here we take a look at their five highest earning players this season according to SalarySport, and their current transfer market values…

Kenneth Zohore: £26,000-a-week

West Brom’s highest earning player hasn’t featured since August. Zohore has made just two league appearances this season and his future at the club looks to be hanging in the balance, despite Ismael insisting he’s part of his plans.

Transfermarkt value Zohore at £1.8million – a far cry from the reported £8million they paid for him in 2019.

Grady Diangana: £25,000-a-week

Diangana is a player who West Brom fans rate highly, but who seems to be struggling adapting or even fitting into Ismael’s style of play at all – he’s scored one goals and assisted one in his 16 Championship outings this season.

Transfermarkt value him at a staggering £9million.

Robert Snodgrass: £24,000-a-week

The Scot has bags of experience but this season, he’s struggled. Snodgrass has made six Championship outings under Ismael, filling in across the midfield on occasion but looking a touch off the pace whenever he’s featured.

He’s out of contract at the end of the campaign, and Transfermarkt value him at £1.35million.

Adam Reach: £23,000-a-week

Joining in the summer, Reach has shown glimpses of a really useful player on the left-hand side for West Brom but has also put in some anonymous performances.

He’s grabbed just one assists in his 12 Championship outings and earns an impressive £23,000-a-week as per SalarySport – he’s valued at £2.52million on Transfermarkt.

Matt Clarke: £21,000-a-week

Clarke is another name on this list who’s been divisive among the Baggies fan base this season. Since returning from injury he’s become one of the first names on the team-sheet, especially so after Dara O-Shea’s injury.

Clarke has made 10 Championship appearances this season and is the Baggies’ fifth highest earning player, with a Transfermarkt value of £2.7million.