Derby County travel to league leaders Fulham on Wednesday evening.

Derby County provided arguably the shock of the weekend in the Championship, beating Bournemouth 3-2 at Pride Park.

And they’ll need another monumental effort against Fulham on Wednesday night. Wayne Rooney’s side head down to Craven Cottage to face a Fulham side who’ve scored 48 goals in the Championship this season, winning their last seven league fixtures.

But the Rams have been dealt some fresh injury concerns ahead of the Fulham game – both Sam Baldock and Lee Buchanan are doubtful after both picked up knocks in the win over Bournemouth.

Rooney told Derbyshire Live that Baldock felt an issue with his hamstring yesterday whilst he’s unsure whether Buchanan has sustained an ankle or knee injury just yet.

How will that alter Rooney’s starting XI v Fulham?

On Sunday, Colin Kazim-Richards came on for Baldock and Craig Forsyth for Buchanan. Expect these two to make the starting XI should both Baldock and Buchanan be absent for the trip to Fulham.

Kazim-Richards is a favourite among Derby supporters but is yet to score upon his return from injury this season – he scored eight goals in the Championship last season.

Forsyth meanwhile is a divisive player among fans. The Scot joined the club during the 2012/13 season and has racked up well over 20 league appearances for the Rams, with 10 in this campaign.

But he often leaves room for criticism in his performances.

Either way, Derby face another huge test on Wednesday night – a win would bring them up to +3 points and would give them another huge confidence boost in their bid for survival this season.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday evening.