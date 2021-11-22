Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is reportedly ‘keen’ on the vacant Charlton Athletic job.

Charlton Athletic parted ways with Nigel Adkins last month. He’d guided the Addicks to a terrible start to the League One season and Johnnie Jackson has since stepped in as caretaker manager, guiding the club to four wins in five League One outings.

The club have quickly climbed up the table to find themselves in 12th-place. But fresh reports from London News Online suggest that Burton Albion manager Hasselbaink is keen on the Charlton job – his side currently sit in 15th-place of the League One table.

The Dutchman has had several jobs in the EFL now. He’s previously represented both QPR and Northampton Town but had mixed reviews, and his links to Charlton are proving somewhat similar.

