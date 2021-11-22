Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is reportedly ‘keen’ on the vacant Charlton Athletic job.

Charlton Athletic parted ways with Nigel Adkins last month. He’d guided the Addicks to a terrible start to the League One season and Johnnie Jackson has since stepped in as caretaker manager, guiding the club to four wins in five League One outings.

The club have quickly climbed up the table to find themselves in 12th-place. But fresh reports from London News Online suggest that Burton Albion manager Hasselbaink is keen on the Charlton job – his side currently sit in 15th-place of the League One table.

The Dutchman has had several jobs in the EFL now. He’s previously represented both QPR and Northampton Town but had mixed reviews, and his links to Charlton are proving somewhat similar.

See what these Charlton Athletic fans have said on Twitter about Hasselbaink’s links to The Valley:

Oh god ok that wouldn’t be horrendous but want Jacko — Mart Adkins (@MartCAFC45) November 22, 2021

He wouldn’t be welcome @SandgaardThomas – he took his pay packet when he played without any effort — cmd1989 (@cmd19891) November 22, 2021

Sorry but anyone else comes in over @johnnie_jackson will lose the team , We have our man in jj & @jasoneuell all other chancers can do one in my book #cafc — keiron (@keiron0070) November 22, 2021

Not a guy who would get the fans onside and his comments at Burton won’t help.…quite apart from us not needing anyone but Jacko (unless he gets the Man U job!). No thanks Jimmy. — Richard Sadlier (@dickon71) November 22, 2021

Thomas should watch some videos of JFH when he played for us & compare that to JJ when he wore the shirt here .The difference between someone looking for a dossy final pay day and a man totally committed to us would become evident. Not for me thanks. — Phil Dunn (@PhilDun16442388) November 22, 2021

What the guy who never broke sweat when played for us. No way, give the job to JJ — John Baker (@JohnBak58538194) November 22, 2021