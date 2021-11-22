Middlesbrough were without several first-team regulars in Wilder’s first game against Millwall and he has issues an injury update on both Martin Payero and Grant Hall in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough had Payero, Hall, Dael Fry, Darnell Fisher, Sammy Ameobi, and Marcus Browne all out of action at the weekend. Although there were injury concerns before the game regarding Marc Bola, Uche Ikpeazu, Andraz Sporar, and Paddy McNair, all four did play a part.

Sporar came off at half-time after rolling his ankle and could miss out in midweek when Boro take on Preston at the Riverside.

In the interview with Teesside Live, manager Chris Wilder provided an update on two other injury doubts, Payero and Hall.

“Martin has got an issue with his Achilles heel so we haven’t been able to have him on the grass,” he confirmed.

“Grant Hall has had a bit of an issue with his hamstring. He came back and played at West Brom but felt it and as a result wasn’t available.”

The trio could all miss out against the Lilywhites, with Wilder likely to name a similar side to the one that drew 1-1 with Millwall, with Sporar to be replaced by either youngster Josh Coburn or summer signing Uche Ikpeazu, who only returned from injury himself this week.

A big concern for Wilder was that his side looked tired in the latter stages of the draw with Gary Rowett’s side on Saturday. He would have likely wanted to freshen things up, but with the mounting number of injuries this doesn’t look to be much of a possibility.

He has options at full-back with the recent addition of Neil Taylor, whilst there could be a rare start for Rennes loanee James Lea Siliki, or for Onel Hernandez out wide. But elsewhere he is limited to what players he can select, and is likely looking towards the January window already.