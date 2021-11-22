Derby County boss Wayne Rooney says Tom Lawrence will be staying until the end of the season.

The Wales International has been linked with a move away from Pride Park in the upcoming January transfer window.

Lawrence, 27, is said to be on the radar of West Brom, Bournemouth, Stoke City and Swansea City, as reported by the Daily Mail.

However, the Rams have no intention of letting him leave this winter.

‘He will be here until the end of the season….’

Rooney has said: “I said on Friday, there is no pressure on any players leaving this football club in January.



“If players leave it will be because there is an opportunity for them, and they may come to me and say I want to leave – if I am being honest, I can’t see any players doing that – or it is because I have said to the players ‘thank you, it is probably better of you move on’.

“No player will leave this club without me giving it the go-ahead. With Tom Lawrence, he will be here until the end of the season.”

Big win

Lawrence starred for Derby yesterday by scoring twice in their impressive 3-2 win over promotion chasing Bournemouth.

The Cherries have been mentioned as a club said to be keen on landing him, however the Rams have no plans of letting him go.

Important player

He has been with the Championship side for the past four years and has scored 30 goals in 162 appearances to date.

Prior to his move to Derbyshire, Lawrence had spells at Manchester United, Rotherham United, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town.