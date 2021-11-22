Bristol Rovers are expected to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

Bristol Rovers are ‘likely’ to move for a number nine this winter, as detailed in a report by Bristol Live.

Joey Barton could look to add more competition and depth to his options up top for the second-half of the season.

The Pirates have lacked a bit of a cutting edge going forward since dropping into League Two.

How are they doing?

The Gas started the season slowly but have started to pick up some results recently.

They have lost just once in their last seven league games and are currently unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions.

Tranmere draw

Barton’s side were disappointed over the weekend though as they threw away a 2-0 lead at home to Tranmere Rovers to draw 2-2.

Josh Grant and Sam Nicholson struck early in the first-half, only for the visitors to fight back with goals from Calum MacDonald and Paul Glatzel.

Week ahead

Bristol Rovers are currently sat in 14th place in the league table and are only four points off the Play-Offs.

They have a busy week ahead now and have tough back-to-back games at Salford City and Forest Green Rovers.

January on the horizon

The Pirates have the opportunity to bolster their squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

They may look to inject some more firepower into their attacking department and it will be interesting to see who they target.