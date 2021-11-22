Scunthorpe United swooped to sign Burton Albion goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara on an emergency loan deal over the weekend.

Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill says the Republic of Ireland international will stay for an initial one-week period.

The Iron’s usual stopper Rory Watson has suffered a slight hamstring tear.

O’Hara, 25, made his debut on Saturday in their 3-1 away defeat to Mansfield Town.

‘At least a week’…

Scunthorpe boss, Keith Hill, has provided more insight into his move to Glanford Park, as per the club’s official website:

“Watson has a slight hamstring tear and we have been given permission from the EFL to bring Kieran in and I think he had a good performance.

“He shouldn’t be conceding three goals today and I thought his performance was very good. Today was the first time we met him, and he hasn’t yet had the opportunity to train with us, but in this moment in time he will be with us for at least a week.”

Could he stay longer?

There is the chance that O’Hara could extend his stay by another seven days next week if Watson isn’t ready by then.

He will be between the sticks for Scunthorpe for their upcoming back-to-back home games against Leyton Orient and Bradford City.

More on him

O’Hara rose up through the youth ranks at Manchester United and had loan spells away from Old Trafford at Morecambe, Stockport County and Macclesfield Town.

Burton signed him on a permanent basis last year but he has since been used as a back-up by the League One side.

His contract with the Brewers expires at the end of this season (June 2022).