Hartlepool United are still without a permanent manager following Dave Challinor’s departure to Stockport County earlier this month.

Here is an updated five candidates for the Pools-

Pete Wild

The former Oldham Athletic boss has done an impressive job in charge at FC Halifax Town in the National League. His side are currently sat in 5th place and are five points off the top.

Antony Sweeney

He has been in caretaker charge of Hartlepool since Challinor left for Stockport County and has provided a mixed bag of results. Their former player knows the club inside out though and is an option for the full-time gig.

Michael Flynn

The Welshman left fellow League Two side Newport County earlier this season and would be ideal for the North East club. However, it remains to be seen whether he would be interested in another job in the fourth tier or if he is aiming higher now.

Nigel Adkins

He was sacked by Charlton Athletic after their slow start to this campaign and is available now. The former Scunthorpe United, Southampton and Hull City boss will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Gary Caldwell

The 39-year-old won the League One title with Wigan Athletic in 2016 but his more recent stints at Chesterfield and Partick Thistle didn’t work out. Could Hartlepool hand him another chance in the Football League?

He has recently been working at Newcastle United.